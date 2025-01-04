Young mother loses life in tragic bike accident in Defiance

KPSM POLICE UPDATE: January 05, 2024

UPDATE — ” The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating a tragic traffic accident that claimed the life of a female victim early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 4:00 AM on January 4, 2025, near the intersection of Hulda B. Richardson Road and Bimini Road in the Defiance area.

Upon receiving reports of the accident, police patrols and paramedics were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officers encountered four victims involved in the accident. Tragically, one female victim showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for treatment, while the fourth victim, a male, suffered only minor injuries and was subsequently brought to the police station by traffic department personnel.

Initial assessment of the scene was challenging, as all vehicles involved in the accident had been removed before authorities arrived. Despite this setback, police utilized investigative tools and techniques to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Preliminary findings indicate that the accident involved two scooters carrying the four victims, both traveling in the direction of Bishop Hill Road. At some point, one scooter attempted to overtake the other, while the second scooter was simultaneously making a left turn, resulting in a collision.

The KPSM strongly urges the public to refrain from removing evidence or vehicles from the scene of an incident, as such actions complicate investigations and hinder the pursuit of justice. The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are also looking into the individual(s) responsible for removing the vehicles from the scene, which may constitute a criminal offense.

KPSM extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured victims. The community is urged to exercise caution on the roads and to cooperate fully with law enforcement to ensure road safety for all.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Police station t at [17215422222] or anonymously through the police tip line at [9300].”



First story:

Defiance, Sint Maarten — A tragic incident in the Defiance area has left a young mother dead following a series of events currently under investigation by the Police Traffic and Detective departments.

Initial reports suggest the woman was involved in two separate accidents before the fatal crash. According to unconfirmed information, the young mother and another individual were traveling in a maroon SUV in the French Quarter when an initial accident occurred.

Following this, they reportedly accepted a ride from a passing motorcyclist heading toward the Dutch side.

Tragedy struck when the motorcycle collided with an oncoming vehicle in Defiance for reasons yet to be determined. The young woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while another individual was rushed to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for treatment.

Authorities on both sides of the island are working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incidents. The Gendarmerie in French territory is investigating the earlier accident in the French Quarter, where a damaged maroon SUV was discovered on the main road in Quartier-d’Orléans, near Belle Plaine. The possibility that the two accidents are connected is being explored.

The Dutch-side Police Traffic Department is focused on the fatal motorcycle accident. However, the specifics of where the sequence of events began remain unclear.

Inspector Josepha, spokesperson for the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM), issued a statement: “This accident is not clear to us where exactly it took place, either it happened in French Quarter or Dutch Quarter. This accident/incident is very unclear. Updates will be given as they become available.”

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities piece together the details of this tragic loss.