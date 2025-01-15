University of St. Martin Hosts Workshop to Design Low-Energy, Climate-Efficient Homes

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Architects, students, community members, and potential investors are invited to participate in “Create a Low-Energy Home,” an interactive and hands-on workshop hosted by the University of St. Martin (USM) being held this week.

This innovative session, designed around a fun card game, will teach participants how to build safer, more comfortable homes while lowering utilities costs and promoting sustainable practices. Participants can register to attend either of the two sessions: Thursday, January 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM or Saturday, January 18, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Both sessions will take place in Room 200 at USM’s campus.

USM’s Affordable and Resilient Housing Team, comprised of students and researchers from USM, Islanders at the Helm and TU Delft, will be leading the session.

“The principles of the card game are built upon insights gathered from interviews with builders and architects. Throughout this experience, we have learned the most from the valuable interactions with the people,” said Bram Koelman, one of the researchers. “We aim to continue this knowledge exchange, share our findings, and learn more about the community’s experiences during the workshops.”

This free event builds on the success of previous USM housing initiatives and offers an exciting opportunity to design affordable, low-energy, and climate-efficient housing proposals. Participants will collaborate to address St. Martin’s pressing housing needs while exploring innovative solutions for university housing.

During the workshops, participants will engage in hands-on design sessions using a card game to explore creative building materials and low-energy, climate-efficient design principles. Attendees will work together to craft housing solutions that balance affordability, safety, and energy efficiency, and the most practical and energy-efficient designs will be featured at an exhibition at Axum Art Café next week. Visitors at the exhibition can participate in discussions on sustainable design practices, network with professionals and potential investors, and explore how innovative housing concepts can shape the future of St. Martin’s communities.

USM’s “Design a Low-Energy Home” initiative reflects its dedication to addressing critical housing needs while fostering innovation and collaboration among diverse stakeholders.

To register, please contact the Affordable and Resilient Housing Team at [email protected]



