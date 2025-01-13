Traffic Accident on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint-Maarten Police Force is investigating a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a coaster bus that occurred on Sunday morning, January 12, 2025.

The rider of a motorcycle, license plate MF 78, was traveling along W.J.A. Nisbeth Road in the direction of the Salt Pickers Roundabout. Meanwhile, the driver of a coaster bus, license plate G 78, was exiting a parking lot near the Police Station.

The accident occurred when the driver of the coaster bus made a left turn onto the main road without yielding the right of way to the motorcycle traveling on the priority road. This resulted in a collision between the front of the motorcycle MF 78 and the left side of the coaster bus G 78.

The rider of the motorcycle sustained injuries from the collision and was treated on the scene by ambulance personnel before being transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further medical care. The extent of the injuries is currently unknown.

Both vehicles had been moved prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The Traffic Department is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

