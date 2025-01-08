STB Announces Great Bay Beach Winner in USA TODAY 10Best Caribbean Beach 2025 Readers’ Choice Award  

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The USA TODAY 10Best has been described as the trusted travel & lifestyle advice, Reader’s Choice Awards. The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) is elated that voters selected Great Bay Beach as one of the 10Best Beaches in the Caribbean.

USA TODAY Best Caribbean Beach section is where beach bums and water sports enthusiast love the Caribbean for the miles of white sand beaches, crystal-clear blue waters, and colorful animals and plants living both along the shore and under the sea.

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards is where nominees are submitted by a panel of experts. 10Best editors narrow the field to select the final set of nominees for the Readers’ Choice Awards. Readers then get to vote once per category, per day.

USA TODAY 10Best invited a panel of Caribbean travel writers to help find their favorite beaches in the Caribbean. This was then followed by readers’ being asked to help name the Best Caribbean Beach, and they had up until Monday, December 30 at noon to do so.

Great Bay Beach is one of the nation’s prime beaches utilized by thousands of cruise ship passengers and locals on a daily basis.

The USA TODAY Network is the largest local-to-national publishing and digital media organization in the United States. USA TODAY, is a U.S. national flagship brand, that sits at the center of the network, surrounded by hundreds of local media properties reporting on the stories and cultural moments happening in communities.