SMFC Wishes everyone a Positive, Energetically WHealthy and Prosperous New year..

St Peters, Sint Maarten – SMFC would like to wish the general public a Blessed & WHealthly 2025. SMFC would like to wish everyone a positive, energetically WHealth and prosperous 2025.

On Saturday Jan11, 2025, The St Maarten Farmers Cooperative will be hosting its first official market for 2025. This weekend, the community will be able to get their hands on great wholesome produce and products once again from their dedicated community farmers and product developers.

At the market this Saturday, a variety of items will be available such as, fresh cold press juices, local eggnog, banana bread, baked jonny cakes with chick peas, veggie soup, plants and gardening materials. Fresh Produce available this week from our local and regional farmers will be avocado, plantain, carrots, yams, eggplant, pumpkin, cucumbers, sweet potato, papaya, lettuce, salad mix, callaloo, tyarblad, basil, mint, lemon grass and bayleaf.

Over the past 5 weeks, we are pleased with our regional farming partners in St Kitts that allowed us to increase on crop production and balance off consumer cost with our first trial crop of cucumbers, of which 1400 lbs ( 636 kg) where transport to St Maarten and distributed directly to our community members cutting additional cost.

Over the next few month we look forward to more additional crops and by products to be added to the market space for community members to enjoy.

By networking and building strategic partnerships within the areas of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries with our local and regional partners that all share the same passion and vision for the cause, WE are confident that one day, together, WE may be able to make agriculture thrive again for all.

SMFC continues to extend its wholehearted gratitude to community members that have supported us over the past months at the Farmers Market. We are truly grateful to be a part of the positive and sustainable change agriculture can bring to our communities.

SMFC Looks forward to enhancing the Farmers Market Place experience for community members this year while continuing to bridge the gaps between local and regional crop \ product developers and cooperative members.

See you on Saturday Jan 11, 2025, from 9am to 2 pm, across from St Maarten Academy Bus Stop LB Scott RD, St Peters..

WISHING YOU AND YOUR FAMILY A BLESSED AND PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR !!!!

**About St Maarten Farmers Cooperative (SMFC):**

The St Maarten Farmers Cooperative (SMFC), a proactive committee of ECO St Maarten Agricultural Research and Development Center Foundation is a collective of local farmers and skillful community member dedicated to enhancing the production and distribution of agricultural products on the island. By pooling resources and expertise, the SMFC aims to promote sustainable farming practices, support local economies and provide the community with fresh high-quality produce and agro-processed products as we Thrive for the Balance of life together.

For more information on SMFC follows us on FB or feel free to send us an email at [email protected]