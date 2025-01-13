Public meeting of Parliament regarding the draft budget for Country Sint Maarten for the service year 2025

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a public meeting on January 13, 2025. The Public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Council of Ministers will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents Advice regarding the installation and composition of the Permanent and Ad hoc Committees of Parliament Advice regarding the installation and composition of the Committees of the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino) Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de begroting van het Land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2025 (Landsverordening begroting 2025)(Zittingsjaar 2024-2025-182) (IS/371/2024-2025 d.d. 11 december 2024)

National Ordinance stipulating the Budget for Country Sint Maarten for the service year 2025 (National Ordinance Budget 2025) (Parliamentary Year 2024-2025-182) (IS/371/2024-2025 dated December 11, 2024).

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

