Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina New Year’s Address 2025

By the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina

Good day to my people of St. Maarten, this great nation of ours.

Happy New Year to you and our visitors!

The clock has struck midnight, and we have officially welcomed 2025. I greet you with warmth and gratitude as we embark on this new journey together, full of hope and determination. Let this moment mark the start of a year filled with opportunities, progress, and the deepening of our shared bond as a country and community.

As we leave 2024 behind, we carry with us the lessons, the challenges, and the triumphs that shaped us over that 12-month period. Last year, we demonstrated resilience in the face of obstacles and celebrated milestones that will leave a lasting legacy.

From the reopening of Princess Juliana International Airport, bringing back stability to the electrical grid of the country, to hosting international events that placed St. Maarten in the global spotlight, we proved once again that our small island nation has a big voice and an even bigger heart.

But what truly stands out to me is the strength of our people. It is the quiet heroism of parents working tirelessly to provide for their families, the dedication of our teachers shaping young minds, and the compassion of neighbors looking out for one another. These everyday acts of love and care are the foundation of who we are as a country.

As we begin this new year, I urge us all to hold onto three guiding principles:

Cherish our island home—Let us protect its beauty, nurture its resources, and prepare it for the future. Every effort we make today will ensure our children inherit a thriving St. Maarten nation. Strengthen our community—Our greatest asset is our people. Let us uplift one another, celebrate our diversity, and ensure that no one is left behind. Together, we are stronger. Build our country with pride—Whether through innovation, service, or simply doing the best we can in our daily lives, every contribution matters. This country belongs to all of us, and it is up to each of us to create a legacy of hope and opportunity.

Your government is committed to working tirelessly in 2025 and beyond to address the issues that matter most—creating jobs, improving education and healthcare, building climate resilience, and ensuring that every St. Maartener can share in the benefits of progress. We will continue to raise our voice internationally, advocating for the support and recognition that our country deserves.

But let me be clear: the strength of this country is not just found in government initiatives. It is found in the hearts of its people—you! Each one of you has a role to play in making St. Maarten a place where we not only live but thrive.

As we embrace this new year, let us do so with a renewed sense of purpose and unity. Let us dream big, act boldly, and love deeply. Together, we can overcome any challenge and seize every opportunity that lies ahead.

To every family, every child, and every elder, I say this: St. Maarten is a place of hope and possibility because of you. Let us make 2025 a year we can all be proud of, because it is about you!

May this year bring you and your loved ones good health, happiness, and success. May it bring our beloved country prosperity, peace, and progress. And may God bless each and every one of you, and may God bless St. Maarten.

Happy New Year, my cherished people!

Dr. Luc Mercelina

Prime Minister of St. Maarten