New Bus Stops in St. John’s and Hell’s Gate to be completed in Q2

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Beginning next week, construction will begin on a new bus stop in St. John’s, with the work expected to be completed by the end of February. The assignment will be carried out by Work Monster.

This project, which is part of the 2024-2029 Public Transportation Plan, places a focus on establishing safe and functional bus stops in every village. The creation of bus stops goes hand in hand with the public transportation service, Island Express, which was launched last year and provides free public transport throughout the island during weekdays for residents.

The new bus stops will provide much needed shade, creating a comfortable and safe place for passengers to wait. It also strengthens the public transportation service as it will help the service run smoothly and more efficiently.

Construction for the Hell’s Gate bus stop aims to begin in March, with more information being provided closer to the date. When the project is underway, the old bus stop in Hell’s Gate will be moved temporarily, in order to still accommodate people, until the new bus stop is finished. Once completed, the old bus stop will be relocated and repurposed, potentially creating more protection from the sun in another less shaded area.