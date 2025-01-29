Murals with plastic-free messaging completed in eight schools

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Artist & Teacher Daphne Prevoo has partnered with the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) to raise awareness about single-use plastics through the Plastic Free SXM initiative. Collaborating with students, teachers, and volunteers, Prevoo has completed several vibrant 1.5X1.5m murals at eight schools.

Placed near school entrances, playgrounds, classrooms, or waste bins, these murals serve as daily reminders of the importance of reducing and properly disposing of plastic waste. “As a resident of St. Maarten, I see firsthand the amount of plastic waste that ends up on our streets and in our environment,” said Prevoo. “As a teacher, I believe that sustainable change begins with education. These murals are my small contribution to inspire a new generation to protect our island.”

The Plastic-Free SXM initiative, executed on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, is developing regulations to reduce single-use plastics in the country. These proposed regulations will be presented to the public during a town hall meeting on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at the University of St. Martin (USM) from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

“During the town-hall meeting we will present the draft regulations that will reduce the amount of specific single-use plastics through import restrictions. We invite the public to attend, learn more and ask questions,” shares Makhicia Brooks, Director of SMDF. Plastic Free SXM is supported by the RESEMBID Programme which is funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France.