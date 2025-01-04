Minister of VSA, Mr. Brug and Minister Plenipotentiary Ms. Arrindell discuss pressing  issues to build a stronger, healthier future for the nation. 

Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten (left), and Mr. Richinel Brug, Minister of VSA (right)

 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Honorable Richinel Brug, Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor  (VSA), recently met with Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, Minister Plenipotentiary met in Sint  Maarten to discuss critical public health and labor issues. The meeting focused on  exploring how the Cabinet in The Hague can assist Sint Maarten through partnerships with  the Netherlands and the European Union (EU), particularly in securing funding for vital  projects and programs.

Discussions highlighted the need for strengthened collaboration, addressing mental  health challenges, particularly among youth, and maintaining open communication to  support Sint Maarten’s developmental goals.

“My objective as Minister Plenipotentiary includes being an effective facilitator to the  ministry wherever possible, especially in securing technical support for urgent projects to  qualify for funding,” said Minister Arrindell. “Aware of the many challenges facing our  nation, it is my duty to contribute significantly to finding solutions. Open communication  and coordination are essential to making quality decisions for the people of Sint Maarten. I  am grateful to Minister Brug and his team for taking this important step toward  constructive dialogue.”

Minister Brug underscored the importance of improving mental health services for Sint  Maarten’s youth. “The mental well-being of our younger generation is a critical priority, and  we are committed to implementing impactful programs to address their needs,” he stated.  He also discussed plans to develop a centralized database for job seekers and students. “This initiative will prioritize local talent, address capacity challenges, and foster  autonomy in our labor sectors. Strengthening Sint Maarten’s resilience and economic  independence requires strategic collaboration and transparent communication,” Minister  Brug added.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of both officials to building a stronger,  healthier future for Sint Maarten. Their collaborative approach reflects the nation’s  dedication to addressing challenges and ensuring progress through partnerships.

