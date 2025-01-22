Minister of VROMI to meet with parliament on various topics regarding spatial development and infrastructure

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) will meet on January 18, 2023.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 11:00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure, Mr. Egbert J. Doran will be present.

The agenda points are:

Presentation on the Spatial Development Strategy (2030) (IS/017/2022-2023 dated September 15, 2022) Discussion on the policy and legislation on natural risk and sustainable construction development and the protection of public infrastructure Discussion on the steps needed in order to safeguard both our sustainable construction development and the safety of our inhabitants and visitors (IS/1077/2021-2022 dated June 21, 2022) Update and discussion on the island’s zoning and spatial planning and the hillside policy with the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (IS/1030/2021-2022 dated June 15, 2022)

Agenda point 1 was requested by the Minister of VROMI, Agenda points 2 and 3 were requested by former MP C.E. Brownbill and agenda point 4 was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament