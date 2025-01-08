Minister Brug warns against unnecessary unrest in our community

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug warns against unnecessary unrest in our community. As flu season is upon us, rumors and misinformation can easily spread panic. However, Minister Brug emphasizes the importance of relying on accurate information backed by data from the ministry of Public Health, specifically from the department of Collective Prevention Services (CPS).

Amidst the current flu season, parts of China are dealing with what is referred to as the HMPV outbreak. Contrary to recent articles published in local media and on social media, this virus is not a new respiratory illness. Neither is it new to countries in this part of the world nor Sint Maarten, as we have had cases in recent years. Our competent and dedicated professionals at the department of Collective Prevention Services (CPS) have been closely monitoring this outbreak and will continue to do so. As stated before, HMPV is a virus that is quite familiar as Sint Maarten has cases annually.

As is common every flu season, countries all over the world including Sint Maarten are faced with an increase in different flu cases. CPS is closely in contact with our health partners within the Dutch Caribbean and RIVM.

Let it be clear that this Government, my person, and our hardworking civil servants within the Ministry of Public Health continue to work diligently in a pro-active manner to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our people. While vigilance is necessary, there is no immediate cause for alarm or drastic action. If and when Sint Maarten would have to escalate our preparations, we will do so in a coordinated and planned manner.