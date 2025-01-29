KPSM Holds Introductory Ceremony for BPO-6 Class of 2025

The Sint-Maarten Police Force (KPSM) hosted a brief but meaningful introductory ceremony on Monday, January 27, 2025, at the Philipsburg Police Station to officially welcome the BPO-6 Class of 2025. This class comprises police recruits from Sint-Maarten and the Caribbean Netherlands, marking the beginning of their two-year training program.

During the ceremony, speeches of encouragement were delivered by several distinguished leaders:

The Honorable Minister of Justice, Mr. N. Tackling

The Chief of Police of the Dutch Caribbean, Mr. A. Braaf

The Chief of Police of Sint-Maarten, Mr. C. John

The Academy’s School Coordinator, Mr. J. Ruts

The speakers emphasized the importance of the recruits’ chosen career, reminding them that being a police officer is a calling rooted in service to the community. Integrity was highlighted as a fundamental value they must uphold in their future roles. The recruits were encouraged to remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting and serving with honor and dedication.

The BPO-6 Class of 2025 will undergo comprehensive training on Sint-Maarten, managed by the National Police Academy (NPA). KPSM expressed its gratitude to the Chief of Police of the Caribbean Netherlands, the NPA Academy, its instructors, and the dedicated coordinators who have made this important milestone possible.

KPSM extends its best wishes to the recruits as they embark on this challenging yet rewarding journey. Over the next two years, these individuals will develop the skills, knowledge, and resilience needed to serve and protect their communities with integrity and professionalism.