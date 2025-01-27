KPSM Calls on Parents to Address Troubling Trends Among Students and Urges Drivers to Follow Parking Regulations

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is gravely concerned about a disturbing trend involving students in uniform committing theft along the Boardwalk. Reports received by KPSM confirm that students are targeting patrons enjoying the beach, stealing bags and other personal belongings. Such unlawful and antisocial behavior is unacceptable.

KPSM hereby issues a direct appeal to parents and guardians: take immediate action to monitor and correct your children’s behavior. Parents are reminded that under the law, they bear responsibility for the actions of their minor children. The consequences of this criminal activity may result in legal action against both the perpetrators and, where applicable, their guardians.

This troubling behavior threatens the safety and reputation of our community and must cease.

Furthermore, KPSM is compelled to address the ongoing and willful disregard for parking regulations near the Philipsburg police station. Despite repeated warnings, vehicle owners continue to park in designated NO STOPPING zones along N. Debrot Street and Codville Webster Street. This blatant disregard for traffic laws creates unnecessary disruption and poses risks to public safety.

KPSM will be taking swift and decisive action: any vehicles found parked in these restricted areas will be towed without exception, and all associated costs will be borne by the vehicle owners. These regulations are in place for the benefit of the entire community, and continued violations will not be condoned.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten underscores the importance of upholding the law and respecting societal norms. Compliance is not optional—it is mandatory. We urge all citizens to cooperate fully as we work to maintain public order and safety for residents and visitors alike.