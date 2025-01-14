Island Gems Charity donates washing machine and dryer to Leaders for Change 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Island Gems Charity Foundation, the island’s oldest cross-border project-support group, has donated a washing machine and dryer to Leaders for Change (LFC), a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting vulnerable individuals, including the homeless, in St. Maarten.

Leaders for Change specializes in helping the homeless and “rough sleepers,” aiming to foster resilience, self-sufficiency, and compassion among vulnerable individuals and communities. The donation will enable LFC to provide clean laundry services and wash donated items, making a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve.

“This donation is more than just appliances; it’s a tool to restore dignity for individuals who need it most,” said LFC Director Ashma Berkel. “We are deeply grateful to Island Gems for their support.”

Island Gems commends the work of LFC, which also provides food, clothing, and household items to those in need. LFC, housed in the WIFOL Building, operates primarily on donations and relies on community support to sustain its initiatives.

Island Gems, an all-women group, raises funds for its community contributions through its annual costume gala—the organization’s sole fundraiser. The 2025 gala is scheduled for April 12 at the renowned Emilio’s restaurant. Tickets will be available soon from Island Gems members. Interested individuals can contact a member for more information.

“Every ticket purchased, every donation made, directly transforms lives,” said Astrid Plantz, a member of Island Gems. “Our focus is on meeting the immediate needs of our community with sustainable solutions.”

All proceeds from the gala are reinvested into the community, supporting projects on both the Dutch and French sides of the island. Island Gems is unique in its cross-border support, providing assistance in the form of items, equipment, or direct payment for services rather than cash donations. This approach ensures that contributions directly meet the specific needs of various non-profit organizations.

The donation to Leaders for Change aligns with Island Gems’ mission to strengthen the community through targeted assistance. With these new resources, LFC will be better equipped to offer essential services, restoring hope and dignity to those in need.