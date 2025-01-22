Fire Chief Richardson and Prime Minister Mercelina Praise Firefighters, Extend Support to Victims of Cul de Sac Basin Hill Fire

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Fire Chief Clive Richardson expressed relief and gratitude on Tuesday following the successful containment of the Cul de Sac Basin Hill fire on Sunday evening, January 19, 2025, emphasizing the absence of injuries or loss of life.

“The swift and professional response by our firefighters on Sunday evening demonstrates their dedication and skill. Their relentless efforts in containing the fire safeguarded homes and prevented further devastation,” Fire Chief Richardson stated.

The Fire Department was alerted shortly after 6:00 PM and mobilized immediately to tackle the blaze.

Despite the challenging terrain and the scale of the fire, none of the firefighting equipment sustained damage during the operation, highlighting the department’s readiness and resilience.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina was present at the scene to personally assess the situation and ensure government support was available.

Reflecting on the incident, the Prime Minister said, “While we are deeply grateful that no lives were lost, my heart goes out to those whose homes and livelihoods have been affected by this devastating fire.

“I commend our brave firefighters for their courage and professionalism in containing the blaze and protecting our community.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure Hon. Patrice Gumbs and the Chief of Police Carl John, were also on the scene on Sunday evening.

“Our Fire Department stands as a pillar of strength in our community,” Richardson noted. “As an all-risk, all-hazard department, we take immense pride in serving and protecting the people of Sint Maarten. Our team goes above and beyond every day, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to this vital duty.”

The government extends its gratitude to the brave men and women of the Fire Department for their commitment to public safety and pledges its continued support to the residents of Sint Maarten affected by this tragedy.