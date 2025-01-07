Elderly man in his 70’s drown at Simpson Bay beach

Simpson Bay, Sint Maarten – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) responded to a tragic incident that occurred shortly after 12:00 PM today at Simpson Bay Beach, near the Palms Condos. Several calls were received concerning an elderly male who had been observed floating in the water and showing no signs of life.

The individual, believed to be in his 70s, was brought to shore by nearby swimmers who immediately began administering first aid. Emergency services, including paramedics and police officers, arrived at the scene and continued resuscitation efforts. Unfortunately, it was determined that the male victim had passed away.

Personnel from the Forensic Department were dispatched to the location to conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Sint Maarten Police Force extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. We urge all beachgoers to exercise caution when swimming and to be mindful of water safety at all times.