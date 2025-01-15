DAY 3: Continuation Public meeting of Parliament regarding the draft budget for Country Sint Maarten for the service year 2025

</noscript><iframe class=" lazy td-youtube-player" width="600" height="560" src="" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/e7Z0IBqKFCQ?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720&&&" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay">

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a public meeting on January 15, 2025.

The public meeting, which started on January 13, 2025 with a continuation and adjournment on January 14, 2025 at agenda point 4, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de begroting van het Land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2025 (Landsverordening begroting 2025)(Zittingsjaar 2024-2025-182) (IS/371/2024-2025 d.d. 11 december 2024)

National Ordinance stipulating the Budget for Country Sint Maarten for the service year 2025 (National Ordinance Budget 2025) (Parliamentary Year 2024-2025-182) (IS/371/2024-2025 dated December 11, 2024).

During the continuation on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Ministers will return to Parliament to provide answers to the questions posed by Members of Parliament in the first round.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament