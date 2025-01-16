CPS calls on Women to be informed about Cervical Cancer 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Cervical cancer develops in a woman’s cervix (the entrance to the uterus from the vagina). Almost all cervical cancer cases (99%) are linked to infection with high-risk human papillomaviruses (HPV), an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact.

Although most infections with HPV resolve spontaneously and cause no symptoms, persistent infection can cause cervical cancer in women. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally with an estimated 660,000+ cases and over 350,000 deaths in 2022.

Cervical cancer can be cured if diagnosed at an early stage and treated promptly. A vaccination against HPV and screening and treatment of pre-cancer lesions are effective ways to prevent cervical cancer, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) said on Wednesday.

HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection which can affect the skin, genital area, and throat. Almost all sexually active people will be infected at some point in their lives, usually without symptoms. In most cases the immune system clears HPV from the body. Persistent infection with high-risk HPV can cause abnormal cells to develop, which go on to become cancer.

Persistent HPV infection of the cervix (the lower part of the uterus or womb, which opens into the vagina – also called the birth canal) if left untreated, causes 95% of cervical cancers.

Typically, it takes 15–20 years for abnormal cells to become cancer, but in women with weakened immune systems, such as untreated HIV, this process can be faster and take five to 10 years.

Risk factors for cancer progression include the HPV type, immune status, the presence of other sexually transmitted infections, number of births, young age at first pregnancy, hormonal contraceptive use, and smoking.

Being vaccinated at age nine to 14 years is a very effective way to prevent HPV infection, cervical cancer and other HPV-related cancers. Screening from the age of 30 (25 years in women living with HIV) can detect cervical disease, which when treated, also prevents cervical cancer.

At any age with symptoms or concerns, early detection followed by prompt quality treatment can cure cervical cancer. For more information, check with your house doctor or call CPS at 914. Your cervical health is our business, and we want to make sure that you stay and remain healthy.

Cervical health awareness is one of CPSs annual calendar of observances where information is shared with the community.