Corendon to start with cruises embarking from Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao — Curaçao will become the homeport for cruises in the Caribbean region, thanks to a collaboration between the British shipping company Ambassador Cruise Line and Corendon. This was announced today by Corendon CEO Atilay Uslu in Willemstad, the capitol of Curaçao.

Corendon’s cruises will be 10 in total and begin in November 2025, with departures on Wednesdays and Saturday from Willemstad and continuing along the itinerary to destinations including Guadeloupe, Barbados, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Aruba, and Bonaire. The first departure is on November 19th 2025. The last departure during this cruise season is on February 21st, 2026.

The cruises will be executed with the Renaissance from the British Ambassador Cruise Line, which will operate cruises in the Caribbean region together with Corendon. The Renaissance is no stranger to Curaçao and the Caribbean region. It previously served as the Maasdam of Holland America Line (HAL).

With these cruises, it will be possible for residents of Curaçao and countries such as the United States, Canada, South America, and nearby regions like Aruba, Bonaire, and Suriname to board in Curaçao. Corendon primarily targets visitors from Europe, including the Netherlands, Belgium, and the United Kingdom. Travelers board on Curaçao for a journey of 10 to 11 nights, optionally extended with a beach holiday, staying in a three, four, or five-star hotel on the island.

The expectation is that a cruise from Curaçao will start at 999 euros for an inside cabin on the ship. Rooms with a terrace, balcony, or ocean view will cost more. The cruise duration will vary from 10 to 11 nights (11 or 12 days), as announced by Uslu during a press conference in The Rif Resort Curaçao.

The Renaissance is a Statendam-class cruise ship with a total of 629 cabins. In October 2022, the ship was completely refurbished and renovated by Damen Shipyards in the French port city of Brest. The ship is exceptionally well-maintained and offers top-notch service on board.

Cruises are particularly popular in the Caribbean, and in this context, Curaçao is seen by the cruise industry as an ideal starting point to visit islands in the region. Cruise passengers aboard Corendon Cruises can enjoy idyllic destinations and rich cultural offerings on various islands during the 10 or 11-day voyage. The Caribbean region offers a wide range of activities, from relaxing on board to exploring historic sites and nature reserves.

Booking for a trip aboard the Renaissance can be made thru the website www.corendon.nl/cruise or personally at the Corendon Travel Agency counter on Scharlooweg 27 in Curaçao. The Travel Agency can be reached by mail [email protected], Whastsapp +59996668612 or telephone +59994650515.

For more information visit the website: www.corendon.nl/cruises-curacao