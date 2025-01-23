Central Committee of Parliament to meet with St. Maarten Farmers’ Cooperative regarding the state of agriculture on Sint Maarten 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on January 23, 2025.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 10.30 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the St. Maarten Farmers’ Cooperative will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Presentation by the St. Maarten Farmers’ Cooperative regarding the state of agriculture on Sint Maarten Approval of composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to participate in the SSS Cooperative meeting in The Bottom, Saba from February 12-14, 2025

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules. The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament