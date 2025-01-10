CARICOM and Benin Holds First Ministerial Meeting in Cotonou: A Historic Alliance for Enhanced Cooperation

Cotonou

The foreign affairs ministers of the member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Benin Republic met in Cotonou for a historic meeting, marking the beginning of closer collaboration between Africa and the Caribbean. The event, held under the banner of solidarity and cooperation, laid the foundations for strategic partnerships aimed at tackling global challenges together.

This historic meeting laid the foundations for new relations between the countries of the Caribbean and the African continent. The meeting was attended by several delegations from member states of the Caribbean Community, including the foreign ministers of Haiti, Dominica, the Bahamas and Grenada, as well as the ambassadors of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the Republic of Suriname and Jamaica, and of the 15 CARICOM member countries, 8 were represented at the meeting in Cotonou, making up nearly 85% of the total population of the Caribbean community. In addition, this historic event illustrates the strategic priority that Benin gives to relations between the Caribbean and Africa.

The potential for economic exchanges between the Caribbean and Africa is estimated at over one billion USD*. Accordingly, this meeting was an opportunity for the ministers to strengthen the historical and cultural ties that unite their regions, while exploring mutually beneficial economic and diplomatic opportunities in investment promotion, climate action and cultural and tourism development.

Aware of the importance of having a united voice on the international stage, the ministers agreed to coordinate their positions in multilateral forums, in particular at the UN. This approach aims to effectively defend the rights and interests of developing countries, while promoting South-South solidarity and cooperation in the face of global challenges such as food security, climate change, peace and international security. By way of illustration, Benin aims to strengthen cooperation in the fight against transnational trafficking and to support Haiti in its stabilisation and reconstruction efforts.

The ministers also expressed their common ambition to deepen economic and trade cooperation. They agreed to establish a favourable environment for investment, with particular emphasis on strategic sectors such as agriculture, energy, digital technologies and manufacturing. Benin will thus become the gateway to African markets for CARICOM economic operators, offering unprecedented opportunities for inter-regional trade.

“This first ministerial meeting represents a shared commitment to building lasting bridges between our regions. We have defined clear priorities to transform our historic ties into concrete projects. These actions will have a direct impact on our economies and our people” , emphasised H.E. Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, Benin’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Another highlight of the meeting was the signature of political and diplomatic consultation agreements. On the cultural front, the ministers agreed to promote memorial tourism, enabling nationals of CARICOM member countries to discover Benin’s historic sites linked to the transatlantic slave trade. They also stressed the importance of cultural diplomacy, notably through festivals, art exhibitions and media projects celebrating their shared heritage.

On climate action, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to working together to tackle the challenges posed by climate change. They called for enhanced cooperation in the fields of the green economy, renewable energies and the preservation of maritime resources, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

‘’These discussions open a new page in our shared history: one of partnership that builds on the potential of our youth, our rich heritage and economic innovation‘’ said H.E. Dr. Vince Henderson, Dominica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Relations, Trade and Energy and Chairman of the CARICOM Foreign Affairs Council.

The participants concluded the meeting by expressing their satisfaction with the progress made and adopting a common vision for the future. They agreed to meet annually, alternating between Benin and a CARICOM member state, to pursue and deepen the initiatives launched in Cotonou.

CARICOM : The Caribbean Community is a regional international organization. Member states are Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Christopher and Nevis. Others are St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago. Associate members: Anguilla, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Curacao and Martinique.