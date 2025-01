ORANJESTAD, St. Eustatius — On Tuesday, the 21st of January, a theft of a black and yellow coloured Yamaha scooter, type Mio Gear with license plate M-138, was reported.

The scooter was parked in the yard of a residence on Welfare Road on St. Eustatius.

Between 10 PM on Saturday, the 18th of January and 1 AM on Tuesday, the 21st of January, unknown persons took the scooter. The case is under investigation.