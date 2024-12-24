VROMI BOOTH ADDRESSES BACKLOG, DRAWS PUBLIC  APPRECIATION  

PHILIPSBURG – The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) reports a positive outcome from its participation in Philipsburg Becomes Magical on December 21st and 22nd at Cyrus Wathey Square.

Over the two-day event, the VROMI Booth attracted a steady flow of visitors who engaged with ministry representatives on a variety of topics. Attendees received updates on key projects, inquired about permit applications and long lease requests, and took advantage of the opportunity to have their questions addressed directly by VROMI staff.

The Permits Department handled 51 inquiries for status updates, 15 general questions, and the Domain Department (long lease) addressed 30 requests. Additionally the Ministry addressed questions on other VROMI-related issues including drainage, garbage, and sewage. This high level of engagement highlights the value of direct interaction between the ministry and the public.

The Ministry extends its appreciation to the public for their participation and acknowledges the efforts of its staff members, who were instrumental in ensuring the booth’s success.

Acting Head of Domain Affairs Francisca Smith remarked, “Over the weekend, we had many people reach out with questions and concerns about their requests, and it was great to be able to address them. Many expressed enthusiasm for the one-on-one opportunity and left feeling very satisfied with the resolution.” Acting Head of Permits Malaika York expressed her happiness with the turnout and the hosting of more events like this in future.

Minister Patrice Gumbs reiterated the Ministry commitment to fostering transparency and accessibility in its operations and looks forward to continuing engagement with the community.