Voluntary interruption of drinking water production in Saint-Martin

An unacceptable hostage of the population and the tourist economy

The SAUR Group strongly condemns the voluntary interruption of drinking water production on the island of Saint-Martin, which occurred on December 23, 2024 This action was carried out by seven SAUR Saint-Martin agents following instructions from UGTG Guadeloupe, resulting in the shutting down of the island’s only water production plant.

The gesture was accompanied by the illegal removal of essential boxes when the installation was restarted, putting the entire population in a situation of health, humanitarian and economic emergency.

Although pedestrian access to the Galisbay site was possible on December 23, the strikers proceeded the next day to complete and reinforced closure of the site, preventing any attempts to restart the water production plant. This action was carried out in total disregard for non-strike workers and the Collectivity, owner of the site.

The stopping of the production of drinking water on an island where daily issues are already pregnant, at the peak of tourism, on the eve of Christmas, and in disregard of all efforts made in the previous months to stabilize the water situation on the territory, resurrects purely and simply terrorism; no other word could describe such a hostage-taking of an entire population and visitors, under the pretext of being treated by lawyers since May in order to respond to the arbitrary problems of individuals in Guadeloupe.

These facts are criminal, criminal offenses and will be treated as such!

This action against the spirit of Christmas, orchestrated by a minority, endangers not only equipment, public health, the integrity of sensitive people, but also the island’s economic survival.

Access to clean water is a fundamental, inviolable and sacred right. It is also our duty, our mission, the very meaning of our daily commitment.

It is therefore with great sadness and a deep shame that we, on behalf of the SAUR Group, send our apologies to all Saint-Martinois, visitors, local social professionals and the competent authorities for this unfortunate situation.

My thanks go out to the local teams that I know particularly affected and impacted by the behavior of their colleagues and who remain mobilized around their missions, today being abused and battered. They remain fully engaged despite the obstacles and continue to mobilize to ensure a return to normal as soon as possible.

The entire SAUR Group is actively working on the implementation of palliative solutions in a very short time frame, in order to restore the supply of drinking water for the entire population of the island.

We thank all residents and professionals for their patience, understanding and life-saving resilience at this particularly difficult time.

Vincent PEGOUD

Assistant General Manager

Original Statement in FRENCH !!!

Interruption volontaire de la production d’eau potable à Saint-Martin : une prise en otage inacceptable de la population et de l’économie touristique

Le Groupe SAUR condamne fermement l’interruption volontaire de la production d’eau potable sur l’île de Saint-Martin, survenue le 23 décembre 2024. Cette action a été menée par sept agents SAUR Saint-Martin suivant des instructions de l’UGTG Guadeloupe, entraînant l’arrêt de l’unique usine de production d’eau de l’île. Ce geste a été accompagné du retrait illégal de boîtiers essentiels au redémarrage de l’installation, plaçant ainsi la population entière dans une situation d’urgence sanitaire, humanitaire et économique.

Bien que l’accès piéton au site de Galisbay ait été possible le 23 décembre, les grévistes ont procédé dès le lendemain à une fermeture totale et renforcée du site, empêchant ainsi toute tentative de redémarrage de l’usine de production d’eau. Cette action a été menée au mépris total des salariés non grévistes et de la Collectivité, propriétaire du site.

L’arrêt de la production d’eau potable sur une île où les enjeux au quotidien sont déjà prégnants, en plein pic touristique, à la veille de Noël, et au mépris de tous les efforts déployés les mois précédents afin de stabiliser la situation de l’eau sur le territoire, relève purement et simplement du terrorisme ; aucun autre mot ne saurait qualifier une telle prise d’otage de toute une population et des visiteurs, sous un prétexte de surcroît en cours de traitement par des avocats depuis le mois de mai afin de répondre aux problématiques arbitraires d’individus en Guadeloupe.

Ces faits sont criminels, des délits relevant du pénal et seront traités comme tels !

Cette action à l’antithèse de l’esprit de Noel, orchestrée par une minorité, met en péril non seulement les équipements, la santé publique, l’intégrité des personnes sensibles, mais également la survie économique de l’île.

L’accès à l’eau potable est un droit fondamental, inviolable et sacré. C’est aussi notre devoir, notre mission, le sens même de notre engagement quotidien.

C’est donc avec une grande tristesse et une profonde honte que nous adressons au nom du Groupe SAUR nos excuses à tous les Saint-Martinois, aux visiteurs, aux socio-professionnels locaux et aux autorités compétentes pour cette situation regrettable.

Mes remerciements vont aux équipes locales que je sais particulièrement touchées et impactées par le comportement de leurs collègues et qui restent mobilisées autour de leurs missions, aujourd’hui mises à mal et bafouées. Elles restent pleinement engagées malgré les obstacles et continuent de se mobiliser pour assurer le retour à la normale dans les meilleurs délais.

L’ensemble du Groupe SAUR travaille activement à la mise en place de solutions palliatives sous des délais très courts, afin de rétablir l’approvisionnement en eau potable pour l’ensemble de la population de l’île.

Nous remercions tous les habitants et les professionnels de leur patience, de leur compréhension et de leur résilience salvatrice en cette période particulièrement difficile