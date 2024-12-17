The Wait is Over: Pool Draw Results Announced for Business Hoops SXM 2025!

PHILIPSBURG – The stage is set, and the pools are locked in for Business Hoops SXM 2025, the premier business basketball competition scheduled to take place from January 26th to February 2nd, 2025 at the Great Bay Sports Auditorium.

Basketball enthusiasts, brace yourselves for the ultimate showdown as business teams take the court. The highly anticipated pool draw took place on Monday, December 9, 2024, determining the matchups and setting the stage for intense competition.

Assigned to Pool 1, Pool 2, and Pool 3, the race to the top begins now! Only the top two teams from each pool will advance to the semi-finals, leading to the ultimate battle for the championship. With pride, teamwork, and glory on the line, the countdown to tip-off begins!

Pool Assignments

Pool 1

NAGICO

WINAIR

Police Department

Rain Forest Adventure

Pool 2

St. Maarten Government

Fire Department (Airport)

NV GEBE

Port St. Maarten

Pool 3

Airport

Fire Department (Cay Hill)

Hilton Grand Vacations

SMMC

Who will dominate the court and etch their name in Business Hoops history? Stay tuned to see these business titans in action.

Join the Excitement

The community is invited to come out and support their favorite teams. Fans can follow live updates, scores, and event coverage by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/BusinessHoopsSXM.

Don’t miss the chance to witness corporate camaraderie, competitive spirit, and basketball brilliance at the Great Bay Sports Auditorium from January 26th – February 2nd, 2025.

Business Hoops SXM 2025: Where teamwork meets triumph.