Soualiga Corporate Toastmasters Celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a Grand Gala

Soualiga Corporate Toastmasters Club (SCTMC) proudly Celebrated its 20th anniversary Saturday November 23, 2024, at the Paradise Hall. Among the guests were the keynote speaker, the founding members and First president the Honorable President of Parliament Sarah A, Wescot Williams, past presidents and members of the Club.

Celebrating milestones is one way that Toastmasters reflect on the progress made over the years and as well as consider opportunities for the future.

As our Keynote Speaker, the President of Parliament said that it is an incredible honor to stand before you today as we gather to celebrate the 20th anniversary of our beloved Soualiga Corporate Toastmasters Club! Two decades have passed since we first came together with a vision—to cultivate communication, leadership, and personal growth in a supportive community.

Speech by MP Sarah Wescot-Williams on the 20th anniversary of the Soualiga Corporate TM Club.

As the founder of this club, she remembers our initial meetings filled with excitement and a hint of uncertainty. We gathered in a small room, driven by the desire to improve ourselves and to help one another along the way. Each one of us brought our unique stories, backgrounds, and aspirations, and over the years, we have distilled those experiences into a vibrant tapestry of growth.

From humble beginnings, we’ve blossomed into a remarkable community.

Together, we have shared laughter, encouraged one another through challenges, and celebrated countless achievements. The transformation of shy newcomers into confident speakers and leaders is a testament to the power of our collective commitment. This club is not just a space for learning; it is a sanctuary of support. where we uplift one another as we strive for excellence. As we reflect on our journey let us take a moment to recognize the incredible contributions of each member past and present and to our mentors who have guided us with wisdom and encouragement. Thank you for your unwavering dedication.

In doing so I wish to recognize the introduction of Toastmasters by Mrs. Asha Stevens and her late husband, Mr. Jack Stevens. This couple brought Toastmasters to St. Maarten with a passion and at the time engaged, created and passed on that into enthusiasm to many people.

Consider it a triangle of leadership, communication and self-development. These trajectories go hand-in-hand. R.I.S.E and Strive.

R.I.S.E. Respect, Integrity, Service and Excellence.

There is no excuse not to strive for a better version of ourselves every day.

For Toastmasters being around for 100 years, clubs growing on St. Maarten and our club celebrating 20 years, there must be some relevance for our community and for the public service on St. Maarten in particular, that we today proudly can celebrate 20 years of the Soualiga Corporate TM club.

We have seen many people who have gone through the ranks of Toastmasters and those of the Soualiga corporate TM club soar to higher heights and who throughout their quest for self development achieved so much more along their path.

So today, I want to congratulate each and every one of you, starting with you as an individual. You just did not decide because someone encouraged you to become a toastmaster, to stick with it congratulations. I wish this club much success and I challenge you to continue to be open to the needs of members, to continue to adapt when necessary and to continue to stay true to the values of toastmasters, to the values of St. Maarten of old and to gradually and deliberately spread your wings as a toastmasters club

While always remaining within the parameters of Toastmasters International (TI), reach out as you promote the values and principles on which TM was founded and

which are still relevant today. Spread your wings through the programs offered by TI, so you remain relevant and your members can be the best they can be, which ultimately benefits the community in which we live.

That best is limitless.