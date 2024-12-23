Sint Maarten Police Force Intensifies Operations During Festive Season

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has heightened its operational activities during this end-of-year period to ensure the safety and security of residents, businesses, and visitors.

In light of recent incidents, KPSM has increased surveillance on businesses that have been targeted by criminal activities such as theft and robbery over the past months. Detectives and patrol units are working to prevent further offenses and bring offenders to justice. Investigations are underway, and efforts to apprehend individuals with outstanding warrants for various criminal acts are being prioritized.

Over the weekend, numerous scooter riders and motorists were stopped and controlled by KPSM patrols as part of proactive enforcement measures. Additionally, vehicles suspected of being used in connection with criminal activities have been thoroughly searched.

In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, KPSM is exploring solutions to mitigate traffic congestion, particularly in the Cole Bay and Simpson Bay regions, which experience high volumes of traffic during this period.

In Philipsburg, police officers have been maintaining a visible presence in high-traffic areas, including the boardwalk and its surrounding vicinities, where several festive activities are taking place.

KPSM strongly advises the public to take necessary precautions to safeguard personal belongings and ensure their safety during this festive season. Simple measures such as remaining vigilant, securing valuables, and avoiding isolated areas can contribute significantly to personal security.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten extends warm holiday greetings to the entire community and wishes everyone a safe, joyful, and prosperous end-of-year celebration. Let us work together to make this festive season safe and enjoyable for all.