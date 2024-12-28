Bike rider succumbs to injuries following collision near Belvedere

</noscript><iframe class=" lazy td-youtube-player" width="600" height="560" src="" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Kx3h6KaZf88?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720&&&" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay">

Source The Daily Herald

PHILIPSBURG — The Traffic Department of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Belvedere late Friday morning. The incident took place around 11:15am near the entrance to Belvedere.

According to preliminary reports, a car making a left turn into Belvedere collided with a scooter traveling in the direction of French Quarter. The scooter rider reportedly slammed into the side of the vehicle.

The victim, initially reported in critical condition, was rushed to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for emergency medical treatment. However, subsequent updates from police confirmed that the rider succumbed to his injuries.

KPSM detectives are still on the scene conducting an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident. Additional details will be provided as they become available.

Authorities urge drivers and motorcyclists to exercise caution on the roads, especially during the busy holiday season.