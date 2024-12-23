New Start for Children Foundation donation from St Maarten Bar Association 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The board of the Sint Maarten Bar Association, represented by Dean Zylena Bary, was excited to gather clothes, toys and snacks and present them to the New Beginnings for Children Foundation’s Ms Sally Benjamin for this holiday season.

The Sint Maarten Bar Association wishes to usher in their own new beginning of being visible in the community in which they serve as attorneys.

The collected items bring an opportunity for the Bar Association to contribute hope and joy to the vulnerable children in our community during this festive season.

As lawyers, we champion (among other things) justice and promote equality. There is arguably no group more deserving of having support during the holidays than displaced kids. Happy Holidays to all from the St Maarten Bar Association!