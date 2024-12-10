Ministry of VSA thanked RAV-Midden-West-Noord Brabant Ambulance Organization for their decade long support

PHILIPSBURG — The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) has recently expressed its profound thanks to the RAV-Midden-West-Noord Brabant Ambulance Organization. The acknowledgment was highlighted by the presentation of a placard token of appreciation by the Honorable Minister, Mr. Richinel Brug and Department head Mr. Cylred Richardson, symbolizing the unwavering commitment of the this organization to the enhancement of the Ministry’s Ambulance Department over the past decade.

This decade-long collaboration underscores the significance of international cooperation in the field of emergency medical services.

The homage paid in the form of a placard not only acknowledges the organizational support received but also individual contributions, specifically honouring Ms. Lianne van Driel and Mr. Ruud Verhalle for their exceptional dedication and support.