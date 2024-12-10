Ministry of VSA thanked RAV-Midden-West-Noord Brabant Ambulance Organization for their decade long support

from right to left is as follows: Dr. Jacqueline Thompson, Medical Advisor  of the Ambulance Department; M. Joy Arnell, Secretary General of theMinistry VSA; Mr. Jan de Waard,  Director of RAV Midden-West-Nord Brabant, The Netherlands; Mr. Cylred Richardson, Head  Ambulance Department; Mr. Richinel Brug, the Honorable Minister of VSA; Ms. Lianne van Driel,  Coordinator/Trainer RAV project SXM & Mr. Ruud Verhalle, RAV Ambulance Nurse Specialist.

 

PHILIPSBURG — The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) has recently  expressed its profound thanks to the RAV-Midden-West-Noord Brabant Ambulance Organization.  The acknowledgment was highlighted by the presentation of a placard token of appreciation by the  Honorable Minister, Mr. Richinel Brug and Department head Mr. Cylred Richardson, symbolizing the  unwavering commitment of the this organization to the enhancement of the Ministry’s Ambulance  Department over the past decade.

This decade-long collaboration underscores the significance of  international cooperation in the field of emergency medical services. 

The homage paid in the form of a placard not only acknowledges the organizational support received  but also individual contributions, specifically honouring Ms. Lianne van Driel and Mr. Ruud Verhalle  for their exceptional dedication and support.

