Minister praise justice workers on milestone achievement with batch 12 national decrees

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling proudly presented the much-anticipated Batch 12 of National Decrees (landsbesluiten) to justice workers on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the long journey toward formalizing their positions (rechtspositie) and renumeration.

In a heartfelt address, Minister Tackling expressed her deep gratitude and admiration for the justice workers of St. Maarten, acknowledging their unwavering patience, dedication, and daily commitment to serving the people of this nation.

“This milestone represents progress in what has been a long and challenging process. I commend the resilience and dedication of our justice workers, who continue to serve our community with unwavering commitment. Being able to present these decrees today is a reminder that we are moving forward together,” Minister Tackling said.

The minister emphasized the significance of this achievement, recognizing the tireless efforts that have brought the process to this point. While the road has been long and not without its challenges, she reaffirmed her commitment to completing the process for all justice workers in a fair and transparent manner.

“With just over half of the process completed, this milestone is both a cause for celebration and an opportunity to evaluate and optimize our approach,” Minister Tackling continued. “We must identify areas for improvement to ensure greater efficiency and transparency as we work to finalize the remaining batches.”

As part of this renewed effort, Minister Tackling announced plans to host a town hall session at the end of January or early February, inviting all justice workers to participate. This session will provide a platform for open dialogue, feedback, and the sharing of grievances, ensuring that every voice is heard and valued in shaping the path forward.

Minister Tackling concluded her remarks by reaffirming her dedication to achieving a complete resolution for all justice workers. “Your voices matter, and your concerns will continue to guide this process. Together, we will see this journey through to the end.”

The Ministry of Justice congratulates all justice workers on this momentous achievement and thanks them for their continued service to St. Maarten.