Minister Brug Meets with SMMC: Receives Update on New Construction and Tours  Upgraded Departments 

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and  Labor (VSA), Hon. Richinel Brug, met with the management team of the St. Maarten  Medical Center (SMMC) on Monday, December 16th. During the informative meeting, the  Minister received an update on the progress of the ongoing construction of the new SMMC facility, alongside a tour of recently introduced departments within the current structure. 

The SMMC management highlighted key milestones in the construction of the new building  and addressed challenges impacting progress. One of the primary challenges discussed  was the need to occasionally fly in skilled workers for specialized tasks, with residency  paperwork and procedural issues sometimes delaying progress. Minister Brug assured the  team of his commitment to addressing these concerns, emphasizing the need for a multi disciplinary approach, including ministerial-level collaboration, to find timely solutions. Regarding concerns sewage water concers of staff, Minister Brug was informed that the  new sewage treatment plant would be operational next week. 

Following the presentation, Minister Brug and his support staff were given a bird’s-eye view  of the construction site. This was followed by a comprehensive tour of the existing medical  center, where Dr. Holiday shared updates on the new departments introduced in  preparation for the transition to the upgraded facility.

During the walkthrough, Minister Brug was introduced to several new clinics and facilities,  including the Orthopedic Surgery Clinic, Radiology, Pulmonology, Neurology, Nephrology,  and Ophthalmology clinics, as well as the Dialysis Ward. These additions are designed to  

enhance patient care and ensure that SMMC’s staff is well-prepared for the seamless  integration into the new facility upon its completion. 

Minister Brug expressed his appreciation for the progress being made and noted that the  meeting and tour reinforced his confidence in the country’s healthcare trajectory. “This  visit reaffirms that we are on the right track with our healthcare vision. The collaboration  between government and SMMC is critical to ensuring that our citizens have access to  world-class healthcare facilities,” the Minister stated. 

The Ministry of VSA remains committed to supporting SMMC’s ongoing developments,  which aim to elevate healthcare standards in St. Maarten for generations to come.

