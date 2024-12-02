Minister Arrindell addresses ‘Working in the Caribbean’ in Fostering Connections with Sint Maarteners & Stakeholders to Strengthen Economic/Social Development

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell on Thursday, November 28, 2024 at the Government Administration Building, opened the ‘Working in the Caribbean 2024’ job fair which had the aim to showcase Sint Maarten as a center of professional opportunity inspiring Caribbean talent locally and abroad to participate in the country’s economic and social growth.

Minister Arrindell during her opening speech emphasized the importance of fostering connections between Sint Maarten and Sint Maarteners abroad, positioning the island as a hub of innovation and opportunity.

Minister Arrindell in her opening address said: “It is an honor to stand before you as we take an important step toward strengthening Sint Maarten’s future. Today’s event is about more than job opportunities—it is about building connections, fostering hope, and creating a prosperous tomorrow for all our citizens.

“Thanks to the vision and leadership of our PM, the Working in the Caribbean initiative is a beacon for professionals both on and off our shores. Together, we are showing that Sint Maarten is not only a place of beauty but a hub of opportunity and innovation.

“The unwavering commitment of this government and the partnership building of the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary to social development makes this event possible. Your work ensures that our people remain at the heart of every initiative to drive growth and progress.

“To our Sint Maarteners abroad and local professionals, I say this: Sint Maarten needs your talents, your ambition, and your drive. Let us work together to build a stronger, more united Sint Maarten, where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Thank you. Let’s move forward with purpose and pride.”

The Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell added that, “Recognizing the importance of the career fair for our people, my cabinet in The Hague has already taken steps to establish a database to structurally address and support the efforts of all entities in this regard. We will keep the community and stakeholders informed as we progress.”

The next event will be the National Career Fair March 28-29 at the Amsterdam RAI Convention Center.