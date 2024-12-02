Major Houtenbos new commander of the Marine detachment of Sint Maarten

POINT BLANCHE – Major of the Marines Niels Houtenbos took over command of the Marine Detachment on Sint Maarten on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

He took over command from Major of the Marines Arie Noordam. This happened during a ceremonial meeting on board HNLMS Holland.

Several dignitaries were present during the ceremony, including the Governor of Sint Maarten, Mr. Ajamu Baly, President of Parliament Sarah A. Wescot-Williams and Prime Minister Luc Mercelina.

The new commander Houtenbos continues the current line of his predecessor. He is committed to ensuring that the Marine detachment is ready to be deployed quickly, now and in the future, when the authorities request it. Within the Caribbean in general and on and around the Windward Islands in particular. In addition, he will focus on the planning and preparation for the new Support Center for the detachment.



Departing commander Arie Noordam looks back on a special period: “In recent years we have provided military assistance several times, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, after Tropical Storm Fiona (2022), after Hurricane Tammy (2023) and during the elections last summer. We also participated in several international exercises such as the Caribbean Urban Warrior (USA), the Eagle Eye (Saba & Statia) and Liamiuga (St. Kitts & Nevis).”



The Marine detachment on Sint Maarten consists of 29 soldiers, mainly marines, and is a Defense unit in the Caribbean. The detachment is divided into a Raiding Section, boat group, staff and support personnel.