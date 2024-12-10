KPSM Alerts Public to Boat-Related Incidents in Simpson Bay Lagoon

Philipsburg, St Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is alerting the public to a series of incidents in the Simpson Bay Lagoon over the past few weeks. Several reports and complaints have been received from boat owners and marinas regarding the theft of dinghies and break-ins aboard boats moored in the lagoon.

Over the past week, two male suspects residing on the French side of the island were arrested for attempted break-ins aboard boats in the lagoon. In collaboration with the Coast Guard, a dinghy suspected to have been used in these activities was also confiscated as part of the investigation.

KPSM is urging boat owners to take the following precautions:

Secure your dinghies and boats with sturdy locks and other deterrents.

Avoid leaving valuable items visible or unattended aboard vessels.

Report any suspicious activities or individuals in the area immediately to the Police or Coast Guard.

Boat owners whose vessels have been broken into are encouraged to come forward and provide information to assist in ongoing investigations. Cooperation with French-side authorities has also been strengthened to address this cross-border issue effectively.