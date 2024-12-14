Firearm Found During Control in Simpson Bay

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) – On December 13, 2024, a routine control was conducted in the Simpson Bay entertainment area. During the operation, a man was found in possession of a firearm.

The individual was immediately arrested and transported to the Philipsburg Police Headquarters, where he was processed and remains in custody pending further investigation. The case has been handed over to the Detective Department for a thorough inquiry.

The suspect, identified as I.L., will face charges and have his day in court as the investigation progresses.

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) continues its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community. We urge all citizens to adhere to the law and remind the public that the possession of illegal firearms is a serious offense that will be dealt with accordingly.