Fatal Accident at A.C. Wathey Cruise Facilities

POINT BLANCHE, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) announces with deep regret a tragic incident that took place at approximately 5:40 PM at the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facilities.

At the stated time, Police Central Dispatch received a report concerning a visitor from one of the cruise ships in port who had fallen into the sea from her electric wheelchair. Several police patrols and medical personnel were immediately deployed to the location to render assistance.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a malfunction in the victim’s electric wheelchair, an 82-year-old female, may have contributed to her fall into the water. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel to administer emergency resuscitation, the victim sadly succumbed at the scene.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) conveys its sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult and tragic time.