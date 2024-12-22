Extended Profit Tax Filing for Approved Taxpayers and Holiday Closure Announcement

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Inspectorate of Taxes hereby announces that taxpayers who were previously granted an extension until Tuesday, December 31, 2024, for the filing and payment (if applicable) of their 2023 Profit Tax Return, are now provided an extended deadline of Friday, January 3, 2025, at 2:00 PM. Taxpayers who fall under this extension are urged to take note of this updated deadline and ensure timely filing and payment to remain in compliance.

The 2023 Final Profit Tax Return and 2023 Final Profit Tax Form are available on the Tax Administration’s website at www.tax.sx under the Documents tab. These forms can also be accessed via the Government of Sint Maarten’s website at www.sintmaartengov.org/Ministries/Finance/Pages/Profit-Tax-Forms.aspx and through the Government’s online services platform at onlineservices.sintmaartengov.org.

Filing must be completed at the Tax Administration located at the Vineyard Building.

Payments can be made in cash, debit or credit at the Receiver’s Office cashiers on Pond Island or via bank transfer:

Guilder (NAf.)

(NAf.) WIB 324800-03 or (NAf.) RBC 8200000005425048

and



(USD) WIB 324800-05 or (USD) RBC 8200000430930461



Additionally, the Sint Maarten Tax Administration informs the public that its offices, including the Receiver’s cashiers, will be closed for the holiday season starting at 12:00 PM (noon) on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

Regular operations will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

For inquiries, additional information, or assistance, please contact the Tax Administration by phone at +1721542-2143, +1721542-5301, +1721542-5304, +1721542-3839, or via email at taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

The Sint Maarten Tax Administration appreciates the cooperation of all taxpayers and extends best wishes for a safe and joyous holiday season.