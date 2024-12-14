End the Kingdom’s double standard in heritage protection

The battle between the preservation of St. Eustatius’ cultural heritage and new infrastructure projects continues, despite the efforts of the heritage inspector who must defend the island’s historic sites on his own. The ongoing infrastructure development projects on St. Eustatius have resulted in the degradation of significant heritage sites, sparking concerns regarding the conservation of the island’s cultural and historical legacy. Poor planning practices prioritizing efficiency and cost savings over cultural preservation, contribute to the deterioration of the sites.

Kenneth Cuvalay, president of the St. Eustatius Afrikan Burial Ground Alliance, calls for equal treatment in heritage legislation within the Dutch Kingdom: “In the European part of the Kingdom you can file a complaint with the ministerial Heritage Inspectorate who has the legal authority to halt these violations. The Heritage Inspectorate has no authority on St. Eustatius though and that must change.” Cuvalay therefore calls for a change in the Heritage Act 2016.

Affected sites that got damaged

Of particular concern is the current ongoing Oranje Bay Road project, which has also resulted in the degradation of heritage sites, with instances of illegal dumping of cement observed at these locations by the responsible contractor, as evidenced in the accompanying image. This worrisome trend of continued unlawful disposal of excess cement not only contravenes legal regulations but also violates the Malta Convention treaty, an internationally recognized agreement ratified by the Netherlands and integrated into the Ruimtelijk Ontwikkelingsprogramma Caribisch Nederland (ROCN) that the local government approved itself.

Construction companies ignoring cultural heritage regulations

Since the controversial Golden Rock excavations in 2021, the St. Eustatius government has agreed to work according to the ROCN policy. The development of this policy aims to maintain the islands’ livability in the future. According to the ROCN, whenever a piece of ground is disturbed, it has to be done without damaging natural and cultural values. When archaeological objects are in danger of being damaged, the one who does the damage is responsible for taking care of that archaeological heritage.

Companies with head offices in the Netherlands, like Statia Roads & Constructions, but also ‘Rijkswaterstaat’ (the ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management), accustomed to these regulations, appear to believe they can disregard the laws and heritage on St. Eustatius. The heritage inspector of Statia’s government inspects the work on a regular basis and gives the companies instructions on how to prevent damage. Conversations the Alliance had with him revealed that once he turns his back, the companies simply continue to violate regulations. Local contractors generally follow the instructions of the heritage inspector to prevent damage.

Inadequate infrastructure planning

Recent infrastructure development projects have raised concerns regarding inadequate engineering planning for the islands’ invaluable historical sites. Poor planning practices contribute to the deterioration of these sites, which not only embody the islands’ past but also hold potential for boosting tourism. The rigidity of infrastructure plans without room for adjustments often results in irreversible damage. This approach, prioritizing efficiency and cost savings over cultural preservation, neglects the fundamental infrastructure needs that have been addressed over the past decades. In light of the ROCN illegal practices take place within the departments involved, as construction contracts frequently lack clauses aimed at safeguarding heritage sites.

Without a shift in focus, the departments involved with infrastructure and the associated companies continue working the way they do, the so-called Historic Gem of the Caribbean will soon be a concrete blob with no history left.