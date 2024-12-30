Dominican low-cost airline Arajet to expand to Puerto Rico

Source: San Juan Daily Star

Arajet, a low-cost airline operating out of the Dominican Republic, has unveiled plans to launch operations in the U.S. market, including Puerto Rico, by the second quarter of 2025, according to a Travel and Tour World report.

The expansion will establish connections to major U.S. cities, including New York and Miami, following the approval of new routes under the Open Skies agreement by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Ticket sales should commence after the new routes receive final Federal Aviation Administration approval.

Arajet’s entry into the U.S. market aims to strengthen connections between the Dominican Republic and areas with substantial Dominican communities. While the specific New York airport has yet to be confirmed, industry experts speculate that flights will likely connect Punta Cana to either John F. Kennedy International Airport or Newark Liberty International Airport.

In Miami, flights are anticipated to operate from Miami International Airport, which has a significant presence in the Dominican American community. Arajet’s expansion will also include a new connection to Puerto Rico, bolstering the airline’s regional presence as a leading carrier in the Caribbean.

Arajet’s plans to operate U.S. routes have faced challenges since the airline’s inception in 2022. Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer Nacim Yala underscored the significance of the U.S. market for Dominican travel, noting that approximately 60% of Dominican air traffic involves the United States. Yala compared the inability to access the U.S. market to a sprinter awaiting the start signal.

The activation of the Open Skies agreement last Friday has paved the way for Dominican carriers to compete freely in the U.S. market, eliminating previous growth restrictions. The development aligns with similar agreements the Dominican Republic has signed with Panama, Brazil and the Netherlands, promoting increased travel, trade and economic growth.