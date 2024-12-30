CHTA and Mastercard Renew Strategic Partnership to Bolster Caribbean Hospitality and Tourism Industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and Mastercard, the global technology company in the payments industry, have announced the renewal of their strategic partnership through 2026.

This extended collaboration underscores both organizations’ deep commitment to fostering an inclusive,

prosperous, and resilient tourism industry in the Caribbean, where it is a critical engine for employment and economic growth.

“Tourism isn’t just an industry in the Caribbean; it’s the heartbeat of our economies,” said CHTA CEO Vanessa Ledesma.

“In Mastercard, we’ve found a partner that understands this reality and is equipped with the technological prowess and global insights to help us build a more robust and inclusive sector.”

The renewed partnership builds on three core pillars:

Inclusive Tourism : CHTA and Mastercard are dedicated to ensuring the benefits of tourism are widely distributed. Initiatives aim to integrate small businesses and community-based operations into the global value chain, fostering a more equitable growth model.

Data-Driven Innovation : Mastercard offers a comprehensive suite of tourism-focused solutions, including sophisticated market analysis tools, granular data insights, and targeted customer engagement strategies. One such tool is Mastercard Tourism Insights, available to all CHTA members. By leveraging these resources, Caribbean tourism stakeholders can better understand current travel trends and anticipate future shifts, enabling proactive adaptation and innovation.

Enhanced Traveler Experiences : In response to growing consumer expectations for hyper-personalization and seamless experiences, Mastercard offers a broad variety of cutting-edge benefits and solutions that provide value throughout the entire travel journey. These enhancements—from seamless payment options to personalized recommendations—elevate every aspect of the Caribbean travel experience, encouraging higher satisfaction, longer stays, and repeat visits.

“At Mastercard, we understand that travel is not just a personal desire but a passion for many and a crucial revenue driver for businesses. As the travel industry evolves, we are excited to continue our partnership with CHTA to support the tourism sector with meaningful and actionable data driven insights to meet the growing consumer expectations for hyper-personalization and seamless experiences,” said Mayra Vivacqua, Caribbean Cluster Lead at Mastercard.

Throughout the partnership, CHTA and Mastercard will engage with various stakeholders across the Caribbean travel industry, including global hotel chains, local tour operators, and National Hotel and Tourism Associations. This collaborative approach aims to spark innovation and share best practices while collectively shaping the future of Caribbean tourism.

This extended partnership is pivotal as the global travel industry recalibrates in the post-pandemic era. CHTA and Mastercard’s multi-year commitment provides strategic support and innovative tools needed to recover and redefine Caribbean tourism for a new age.