CARICOM SG says Region remains committed to long-term plan for peace and security ahead of Haiti’s Independence Anniversary

Ahead of Haiti’s Two Hundred and Twenty-First Anniversary of Independence on 1 January 2025, CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett has said that the Region remains committed to a long-term plan for peace and security within the Member State.

“Excellency, The Caribbean Community extends warm congratulations to the Government and People of the Republic of Haiti on the achievement of its Two Hundred and Twenty-First Anniversary of Independence.

The historical significance of Haiti’s independence continues to inspire the Caribbean Community. This occasion is cause for celebration and pride in the indomitable resilience of the Haitian people, who persevere in the face of many challenges.

CARICOM remains in solidarity with Haiti as a valued Member of the Caribbean Community, supporting its efforts to strengthen national institutions, reform its constitution, and revitalise its electoral and governance processes.

Moreover, the Community remains committed to collaborating with Haiti in its pursuit of lasting peace, security, economic prosperity and social progress, which are stepping stones to the quality of life that the people of Haiti fully deserve, and the prosperity and advancement to which all Caribbean citizens aspire.

I join the Community in marking this significant achievement with the Republic of Haiti, and extend best wishes for the continued advancement and well-being of its People.”