Activities Overview for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day 2024

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has been actively conducting strategic operations during the holiday period of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day. These measures are part of an ongoing effort to address the serious issue of illegal firearm possession on the island.

Targeted Vehicle and Scooter Controls:

Police focused on specific vehicles and scooter riders in various locations across the island. These checks were aimed at identifying and addressing illegal activities, particularly related to firearms.

Firearm Confiscations and Arrests:

A total of four (4) firearms were confiscated during these operations.

Additionally, a firearm initially suspected to be real was later confirmed to be a toy.

Three individuals were arrested and remain in custody in connection with these confiscated firearms.

KPSM issues a stern warning to individuals who possess firearms without the required permits. Whether at home or on the road, unlawful firearm possession will result in severe consequences if detected by law enforcement.

Several individuals were brought in for refusing to identify themselves during the controls. KPSM reminds the public that it is mandatory for individuals aged 12 and above to carry valid identification at all times.

These controls will persist in the coming days as part of the ongoing initiative to ensure a safer community.

Fireworks Safety Advisory:

As the holiday season continues, the KPSM emphasizes the importance of safety when using fireworks: