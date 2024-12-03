Accident on Mountain Dove Road in Point Blanche

POINT BLANCHE (KPSM) — On December 2, 2024, at approximately 7:30 AM, the Police Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Mountain Dove Road and Ground Dove Road in Point Blanche. According to reports, a small car had slammed into a wall, with a passenger trapped inside.

Police patrols, paramedics, and fire department personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officers encountered the male driver of a white Hyundai Atos, who was complaining of chest pain. Paramedics promptly attended to him.

After concerted efforts by the emergency responders, the female passenger, who was trapped in the back seat, was successfully extricated. She complained of pain in her back and neck. Both victims received medical assistance on-site before being transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment.

Preliminary investigations by the Traffic Department indicate that the vehicle reportedly lost power while ascending Ground Dove Road, causing it to roll backward uncontrollably and collide with the wall on Mountain Dove Road.

The Traffic Department of the KPSM is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.