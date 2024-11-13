State Secretary Zsolt Szabó visits St. Maarten and St. Eustatius

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — State Secretary for Digitalisation and Kingdom Relations, Zsolt Szabó, is visiting St. Maarten and St. Eustatius from 13 to 17 November 2024. During this visit, the State Secretary will, among other things, attend the opening of the renovated airport on St. Maarten. He will also attend the Statia Day celebrations on 16 November.

St. Maarten

The working visit of State Secretary Szabó starts in St. Maarten, where he will give a speech at the opening of the renovated Princess Juliana International Airport. Thanks to the extensive reconstruction after Hurricane Irma, the airport is one of the most modern in the region. This is an important step for the economic self-reliance of the country. Also present at the opening is HRH Princess Beatrix.

Mr. Szabó will speak with Prime Minister Mercelina about the progress of the Country Packages for the reform of the public sector and he will visit the Cruise Terminal in the context of economic development.

St. Eustatius

On 15 November, State Secretary Szabó will travel on to St. Eustatius. Here, he will attend the flag ceremony of Statia Day and the Pin Ceremony, among other things. He will also hold talks on various components of the Region Deal on St. Eustatius.

On the last day of his working visit, the State Secretary returns to St. Maarten. Here, he will visit the Lotterie Farm and meet with directors of, among other things, the hospital and the port. On Sunday 17 November 2024, State Secretary Szabó will travel back to the Netherlands.