Police Urge Caution on St. Maarten’s Roads Following Recent Serious Accidents Amid Hazardous Conditions

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is urging drivers and pedestrians to exercise extreme caution following a series of serious traffic accidents in recent days. These incidents, currently under investigation by officers from the Traffic Department, occurred on Airport Road, Bush Road, and A.Th. Illidge Road, resulting in multiple injuries and extensive property damage.

Due to recent heavy rainfall, numerous areas across Sint Maarten are experiencing deteriorated road conditions. Potholes, debris, and slippery surfaces are prevalent, creating heightened risks for all road users.

The combination of these road hazards, rainy weather, and other adverse factors has made driving especially dangerous.

KPSM urges the public to take the following precautions to reduce the risk of accidents and ensure their safety:

Drive Slowly and Cautiously: Adjust speeds to account for wet, unpredictable road surfaces.

Increase Following Distance: Maintain extra space between vehicles to allow for safe braking.

Watch for Pedestrians and Cyclists: Hazardous conditions affect everyone; stay alert and share the road responsibly.

Ensure Vehicle Readiness: Regularly check tires, brakes, and lights, especially when visibility is reduced by weather.

KPSM is monitoring high-risk areas to assist and support safe driving practices. Your cooperation in following these safety measures can help prevent further incidents and protect lives.