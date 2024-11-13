Minister Marinka Gumbs Urges Participation as Financial Literacy Month Free Workshops Continue

GREAT BAY, St. Maarten — Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs is encouraging everyone, particularly the youth, to take advantage of the ongoing free workshops which are part of the activities organized to mark Financial Literacy Month.

Two of the workshops will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The first workshop, “Corporate Governance,” will take place from 9 am to 12 pm, at the University of St. Martin. The second workshop, “Mastering Your Income Tax Form,” will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Government Administration Building.

The third workshop for this week, “How to Declare Your Business Taxes,” is scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 6 pm to 8 pm. It will also take place at the Government Administration Building. Interested persons can register for the workshops at www.finlit.sx .

The Financial Literacy Month started last week with two free workshops, one exclusively for civil servants, titled “Understanding Your Pay slip,” and the other which was open to the public, and hosted by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten, introduced the upcoming Caribbean guilder. Both workshops were well attended and offered valuable insights into key financial topics.

Minister Gumbs further encourages young entrepreneurs ages 12-18 to register for the upcoming “Youth Biz Expo” on November 24, 2023, at the Princess Juliana International Airport.

“This event offers a fantastic opportunity for young business minds to showcase their ideas and compete for great prizes,” said the Minister of Finance. For more information and to register, please visit: www.nyp.sx .