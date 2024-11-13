Médico Express Revolutionizes Digestive Care in the Dominican Republic with New State-of-the-Art Gastroenterology Unit

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, San Isidro, Santo Domingo Este –- Médico Express proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge Gastroenterology Unit, led by distinguished specialist Dr. Rosa U. Uribe. This new unit marks a pivotal advancement in digestive care, providing top-tier services to both local and international patients. With state-of-the-art technology and an expert medical team, Médico Express is setting a new standard in specialized care.

The Gastroenterology Unit is designed to offer comprehensive, protocolized services in a safe, modern environment where personalized care and precision are paramount.

Patients can access specialized consultations for both adults and children, covering hepatology, neurogastroenterology, and management of inflammatory bowel diseases, all delivered to the highest international standards.

Highlighted Services

Specialized Consultations and Subspecialties: The unit offers specialized consultations in areas such as hepatology and pediatric gastroenterology. Each case is evaluated individually to provide a fully tailored approach. Patients are referred to subspecialists based on their specific diagnosis, ensuring that treatment is customized to their needs. Additionally, the unit offers expert programs for conditions such as fatty liver, inflammatory diseases, and neurogastrointestinal issues, including motility disorders.

Advanced Endoscopic Procedures: Outfitted with the latest endoscopic technology, Médico Express provides both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including endoscopies and colonoscopies. The unit is equipped to handle complex procedures, such as stent placements, mucosectomies, and advanced esophageal dilations, delivering accuracy and comfort for each patient.

Gastric Balloon Placement with Multidisciplinary Support: The unit offers gastric balloon placement for obesity treatment, a service in high demand internationally. Médico Express goes beyond the procedure itself, providing continuous support through a multidisciplinary team that includes nutritionists and psychologists. This comprehensive approach ensures that patients receive guidance for long-term lifestyle changes and lasting success.

High-Level Safety and Disinfection Protocols: Médico Express upholds rigorous cleaning and disinfection standards, supervised by the quality control department. These protocols guarantee that every procedure meets the highest standards of hygiene and safety, minimizing any risks for patients.

Benefits of the Gastroenterology Unit at Médico Express

Comprehensive, Personalized Care: Each patient receives an individualized treatment plan and thorough follow-up by top subspecialists.

Cutting-Edge Technology: Advanced equipment enables highly precise procedures, including digital chromoendoscopy and lesion magnification, resulting in more detailed and accurate diagnoses.

Safe and Trustworthy Environment: With strict disinfection standards, Médico Express ensures the utmost safety and peace of mind for patients.

With this new unit, Médico Express reaffirms its commitment to providing world-class digestive care, attracting patients seeking the ideal combination of technology, specialization, and personalized service.

This initiative positions the Dominican Republic as an emerging destination for health tourism, offering high-quality digestive health services in a setting optimized for comfort and swift recovery.