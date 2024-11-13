French Ambassador at The Hague St. Maarten Day celebration

THE NETHERLANDS, THE HAGUE – St. Maarten/St. Martin Day was celebrated in the Netherlands on Monday with a reception at the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of St. Maarten in The Hague. Guests included the French Ambassador to the Netherlands His Excellency Mr. François Alabrune, his colleague from Germany His Excellency Dr. Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, the Minister Plenipotentiary of Aruba His Excellency Mr. Juan ‘Ady’ Thijsen, Councilor of State for the Kingdom on behalf of St. Maarten, Ms. Maria van der Sluijs-Plantz, the Mayor of The Hague Mr. Jan van Zanen, the Director General Kingdom Relations of the Dutch Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations Mr. Roald Lapperre and representatives of various other embassies.

In his address, Mr. Alabrune emphasized the peaceful sharing of the island between his country and the Dutch. He stressed that it is more than just a friendly coexistence but that it is a mutual commitment to be there for each other and actively work together in a shared sense of belonging.

Mr. Lapperre in his congratulatory remarks referred to the three focus areas State Secretary of Kingdom Relations Zsolt Szabó identified for the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom: solid finances, good governance and economic self-reliance. He pointed out that a new round of consultations between the representatives of St. Maarten, of the Netherlands, and of the World Bank relating to the progress with the St. Maarten Recovery Trust Fund were currently taking place.

Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary of St. Maarten, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell in her address asked the question: “Does size really matter?” She elaborated how despite its modest area St. Maarten is a major player in the region as a tourist destination, accommodating the largest cruise ships in the world and aiming to handle about 54,000 aircraft movements this year. She mentioned the new routes from Montreal and Minneapolis that were introduced for the current season. And she added: “Our Cabinet is open for business!” – referring to securing or reestablishing connections from Latin America and Europe. Drs. Arrindell highlighted the upcoming opening of the renovated and upgraded airport terminal by her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands. It was met with applause.

Talking about the current constitutional constellation of the Kingdom, she said “It’s a unique system with its checks and balances that both St. Maarten and The Hague must uphold, working together in mutual respect and understanding.” She added that the spirit of the Kingdom Charter of 1954 that gave more autonomy to the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom – with its emphasis on supporting each other – should still continue to guide all sides involved.

The reception was mc-ed by Vallen Cangieter. Artists performing were Aldiner Laurent singing the St. Maarten anthem accompanied by Quincy Adolphin, and Darren David on the steelpan.